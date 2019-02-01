TN Promise FAFSA filing deadline looms this Friday

The TN Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) filing deadline is quickly approaching. Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 is the final day for both TN Promise high school and college students to complete the FAFSA to retain scholarship eligibility. The FAFSA, a federal application, is the primary financial aid application that any student enrolling in post-secondary must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship and grant qualifications.

The tnAchieves Senior Director of Communications, Amanda Bolden, encourages students and families to complete the 2019-2020 FAFSA as soon as possible. “The FAFSA application process should not be delayed. Completing a FAFSA provides many students the opportunity to access financial aid. At tnAchieves, we believe every student should complete a FAFSA to ensure the student understands all college options. Ultimately, we want all students to attend and graduate college – technical, community and/or four-year institutions.”

Tennessee led the country in FAFSA completion for three years prior to the 2018 FAFSA completion season, when the state tied with Louisiana for top state.

“TN Promise created a sense of urgency and weight around FAFSA completion but more importantly it aligned community resources,” says Krissy DeAlejandro, tnAchieves Executive Director. “Numerous K12, post-secondary, business and non-profit partners work together to ensure every student has the opportunity to complete the FAFSA with the ultimate goal resulting in increased college access and completion. Students are counting on us and our communities are answering this critical call to action!”

The FAFSA is found at fafsa.gov. For assistance in completing FAFSA, students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org. For more information, visit tnachieves.org.