Rose wins nomination for Senate District 32

Paul Rose of Covington won the special election in the Republican primary for Tennessee Senate Dist. 32 on Thursday by a convincing margin, defeating three opponents, according to unofficial results. He will face off against the sole Democratic contender, Eric Coleman of Bartlett, in the March 12 Tennessee special general election.

In the Republican primary, Rose received 6,398 votes (60.33 percent) for the office previously held by Mark Norris of Collierville. Norris left the state Senate seat open when he became a federal judge.

George Chism of Collierville received 1,530 votes (14.43 percent), and Heidi Shafer of Lakeland received 1,520 votes (14.33 percent). Steve McManus of Collierville received 1,157 votes (10.91 percent).

Dist. 32 encompasses Collierville, Arlington, Bartlett, Eads, Brunswick and Lakeland.

Rose owns a construction business, and Coleman is a Navy retiree.