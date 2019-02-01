Rivercrest Career Day fuels dreams

Rivercrest Elementary students in Bartlett strolled around their gym Friday morning, Jan. 25, stopping by booth after booth to pick up goodies, explore career options and talk about their dreams during the school’s annual Career Day.

The young booth browsers included future chefs, athletes, sailors, actresses, fashion designers, business owners and others who are still thinking about what they want to do.

The American Paper Optics booth was a particular hit, with the special-effects glasses it gave away. Other booths touched on journalism, beekeeping, beauty salon work, rescue dogs, a SWAT team from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, area colleges, wildlife officials and more. The annual event is designed to show a world of different career possibilities to students at an early age.