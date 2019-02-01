Briarcrest One Voice ‘Giants’ honored as ‘Pick of the Year’

Briarcrest OneVoice’s latest project “Giants” has been chosen as one of only nine a cappella albums from around the globe as a “Pick of the Year” for 2018. These revered awards are chosen by the reviewers at The Recorded A Cappella Review Board and include high school, college and professional level ensembles.

In naming “Giants” as one of 2018’s best, RARB reviewers noted, “An excellent set of songs, even by OneVoice’s exalted standards, Giants presents some of the year’s more innovative arrangements with stellar execution. The bar continues to rise for one of the world’s best recorded a cappella groups.”

Additionally, their song “I Will Wait,” arranged by director Dr. J.D. Frizzell, was named “Song of the Year.”

This is the fifth year in a row that OneVoice has had their album chosen as a Pick of the Year. As such, they are the only a cappella group at any level to have achieved this honor.