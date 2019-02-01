Bartlett welcomes Jersey Mike’s

The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce and city officials welcomed Jersey Mike’s Subs to a new location at 7780 U.S. 64 in Bartlett with a ribbon cutting. The event, held on Jan. 9, included light refreshments. The business focuses on high-quality meats and cheeses, store-baked bread, fresh produce and all the oil, vinegar and spices a customer could want, as well as cookies or brownies for dessert. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. The venue also offers catering. For more information, call (901) 701-6464. Courtesy photo.

