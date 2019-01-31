Business Briefs for Jan. 31, 2019

Mid-South businesses have announced new personnel, honors and facilities. Send your announcements to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com by noon Friday the week before desired publication. Put “Business Briefs” in the email’s subject line.

Saint Francis CEO receives 2 national accolades

Dr. Audrey Gregory, president of Saint Francis Healthcare Memphis Market and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare, has been honored with two accolades. She was named to the Becker’s Hospital Review annual list of women hospital and health system leaders to know in 2018.

This annual list highlights 143 women leaders who were selected based on editorial judgment after evaluation of their management and leadership skills, as well as career accomplishments.

Gregory also was named to the 2019 class for the Nashville Health Care Council Fellows. The class includes 28 senior executives from across the country, representing a diverse array of sectors within health care who will discuss and address the challenges facing the industry. The class was pulled together from the highest number of applications in the seven-year history of the program.

“The Fellows initiative brings together a remarkable collection of health care’s brightest minds each year for a unique opportunity to positively transform our nation’s health care system,” former U.S. Senate Majority Leader William Frist said in a release. “The health care industry is constantly having to evolve and think of what’s next, and I’m excited to welcome this new group of leaders who are going to move the industry forward in the years to come.”

Audrey Gregory, PhD, MSN, RN: With more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience, Gregory has held various positions within Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare (which includes Saint Francis Healthcare), including chief nursing officer and department director. An active member of her community, Gregory is a member of her community’s chamber of commerce, which she works with on support services such as nursing retirement. She has recruited more than 50 registered nurses from the Caribbean with valid work visas to the Memphis market, and in 2017, she was awarded the Diversity Champion Award by the Tennessee Hospital Association.

Cricket Wireless opens second store in Bartlett

A new Cricket Wireless store has opened in Bartlett at 6045 Stage Rd., Suite 66. This is the second Cricket store for Bartlett.

“This new store in Bartlett will help meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Elizabeth Hough, market director for Cricket Wireless. “We want to make our products and services easily accessible to shoppers. This new store will help us do that.”

Cricket Wireless brings consumers simple and affordable service plans starting at $30/month, which includes unlimited talk and text, monthly taxes with no annual contract, a reliable nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 99 percent of Americans and a broad selection of smartphones from Samsung to LG, Alcatel and others.

Owned and operated by authorized retailer Nabalie LLC, the store is open 9 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday through Saturday and noon–5 p.m., Sundays. The phone number is (901) 399-9734.

Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more about the company.

Patrick Baker joins Pinnacle as senior VP, credit advisor

Patrick Baker has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a senior vice president and credit advisor. He is based at the firm’s Memphis main office on Shady Grove Road.

“Pinnacle continually seeks to hire the best bankers in our markets, and Patrick certainly fits the bill,” said Evelin Amido, senior credit officer for Pinnacle’s credit administration team. “His extensive experience and reputation for providing exceptional client service will enhance the advisory capabilities we offer to clients.”

Baker, with 14 years of financial services experience, comes to Pinnacle from First Tennessee Bank, where he was a private client senior underwriter. Previous roles were with Regions Bank, where he was a commercial credit portfolio manager, and Iberia Bank, where he was a commercial credit analyst.

Baker earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Southeast Missouri State University and his MBA from the University of Memphis.

He is active in the community and has volunteered with Junior Achievement and Urban Farms of Memphis. Baker has participated as a St. Jude Hero for the past nine years and has volunteered with St. Jude’s “Grizzlies House.”

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. For more information, visit pnfp.com.

Weichert adds team members to Arlington office

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc.’s affiliated office in Arlington has recently added the following professionals to its team: Quateela V. Anderson, Delois Black, Cathy Bray, Lori Love and Asha Marshi.

The independently owned Weichert Realtors – SPM office is at 11998 Mott Street in Arlington. For more information, contact Missy Spore at (901) 800-8273 or missy@weichertspm.com.

For more information about Weichert, visit Weichert.com or for information on franchise opportunities visit WeichertFranchise.com.

Amanda Smell joins EXIT Realty Blues City

EXIT Realty Blues announces that Amanda Smell has joined its growing team of dedicated real estate sales professionals.

EXIT Realty Blues City at 2150 W. Poplar Suite 108, Collierville, is a member of EXIT Southeast’s rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated brokerages across the region. For more company information, visit exitrealty.com.

Cindy Norman joins Leaders Credit Union team in Bartlett

Leaders Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative based in Jackson, Tenn., announces Cindy Norman as business development coordinator for the Bartlett community. Norman’s role is to consistently deliver service excellence, relevant financial solutions and customized educational courses to Leaders Credit Union Select Employee Group relationships and members in Bartlett.

“As a leadership team, we realized the importance of locating a qualified, experienced candidate whom best embodied our corporate values and brand personality,” said Leigh Anne Bentley, vice president of marketing. “The newest member of our marketing team, Cindy Norman, is an asset to Leaders and will provide the highest level of service to our Select Employee Groups and will make a positive impact in the Bartlett community.”

Born and reared in Memphis, Norman attended the University of Memphis with a focus in business and education. Norman has worked in the Memphis area since 1993 and has served on two boards within the Memphis community, the Mid-South Business Travel Association and Sunset Downs Homeowners Association. She plans to become active with the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce and has been accepted into the Leadership Bartlett Class of 2019. She also serves as an affiliate member of MAAR (Memphis Area Association of Realtors). As a new community champion for Leaders, Norman is an active church member at Crossroads Baptist Church.

“Leaders’ reputation in the industry speaks for itself, although our industry is constantly changing, our member goals are not,” Norman said. “I am grateful to work with our team of Financial Champions where we power your passion and make lives better with a vision that encourages our members to turn to us first when seeking a financial champion for life.”

For more information about Leaders Credit Union, visit their website at leaderscu.com.

Katie Pickler joins Pickler Wealth Advisors as VP

Pickler Wealth Advisors announced the addition of Katie Pickler as vice president. Katie brings substantial administrative and organizational experience to the role. With a background in fundraising and event coordination, Katie will be adding efficiency to the growing firm, expanding on its client service excellence.

“I am excited to start this new journey at Pickler Wealth Advisors,” said Katie. “I look forward to walking alongside our clients, assisting them in the intricate details and decisions that life brings. I am honored to join a team that strongly believes in delivering solutions to clients while giving back and paying forward with passion and purpose.”

Over the next several months, she will be pursuing registration and licensure to become an advisor for the firm. During this period of professional development, Katie will also work with David Pickler and each member of the client service team to provide support for all their client service outreach.

“I am elated that my daughter has joined the firm,” said David Pickler, president of Pickler Wealth Advisors. “She brings a unique set of skills to the table which will ultimately elevate the client experience. I look forward to seeing her thrive in this new challenge, carrying forward the legacy of Pickler Wealth Advisors.”

Born and reared in Germantown, Katie graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational communications. Since 2012, she has worked at the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, where she served as senior development coordinator and development manager. In these positions, she planned and executed large-scale events, raising millions of dollars for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. She was a brand ambassador, building relationships with community members and children suffering from T1D. She still passionately believes the cure is within reach, and she won’t stop advocating for JDRF until T1D is eradicated.

She can be reached at kpickler@picklerwealthadvisors.com and (901) 316-0160.

Pickler Wealth Advisors has been providing individuals and organizations with financial guidance since 2005. The office is at 1135 Halle Park Circle, Collierville. For more information, visit picklerwealthadvisors.com.