TWRA to host second youth squirrel hunt on Feb. 16

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold the second Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, Feb. 16. There is no cost to participate in the hunt for youth ages 6-16.

Buffalo Ridge Refuge is also the site of youth deer, Becoming An Outdoors-Woman, trapping education and Wounded Soldier events.

The hunt will be limited to 30 participants. Breakfast and lunch will also be furnished. The day will begin with breakfast and mandatory safety talk at 6 a.m. The hunt starts at 7 a.m., and lunch will be available at noon.

Registration forms are available on the TWRA website at tnwildlife.org. Interested hunters may complete an application and mail it to the following address: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Attn: Donald Hosse, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or by fax to (615) 781-6543.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA wildlife education program coordinator, at (615) 781-6541.