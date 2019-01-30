TWRA launches new smartphone app for hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is launching a new smartphone app, “TWRA on the Go,” with enhanced features to make it easier to hunt, fish, boat and enjoy wildlife.

“We are always looking for ways to make it more convenient for those who enjoy the outdoors,” said Michael May, TWRA assistant director. “The new app makes it easy to go paperless and report your deer or turkey harvest with or without cell service.”

Android users can install the new app through Google Play. IPhone users may go through the regular Apple Store.

Users will have the ability to access a copy of their current license, store multiple licenses on one phone, buy licenses, check deer or turkey with or without cell phone service, see harvest data, access Tennessee rules and regulations, use geo-locating tools to enhance the recreational experience, and determine sunrise/sunset times based on GPS location.

Users will continue to have the opportunity to use features from the previous app. The “Stay Connected Page” provides easy access to TWRA’s newsroom and social media.

There is also an interactive map to find TWRA wildlife management areas (WMAs), physical check station locations and duck blind locations. The “Hunter’s Backpack” is where hunter education courses, a summary of hunting seasons, and full versions of the agency hunting guides are available.

For anglers, “Fisherman’s Tacklebox” includes fish identification, interactive maps to find boat ramp and fish access information, fish attractor locations, trout stocking locations, and trout stocking schedules.

On the app’s boating page, the “Boating Locker” includes boat regulations, safety checklists, boating education information, navigational aids and recommended boating equipment.

For wildlife watchers, there is information about where to view wildlife across the state.