Bartlett vs Bolton played at Bolton HS on Jan. 25, 2019. Bartlett lost 71-58. Bartlett's Karagan Coggin sails past Botlon's defender Tityana Kelly and L. Wright.

Bartlett’s Lady Panthers lost to the Bolton Lady Wildcats 71-58 in a Jan. 25 game played at Bolton High on Jan. 25. PICTURED: Bartlett’s Karagan Coggin sails past Bolton’s defenders Tityana Kelly and L. Wright.