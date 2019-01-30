Horoscopes for Feb. 3-9, 2019

See your horoscope for the week of Feb. 3-9, 2019.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Change is on the horizon, but you don’t yet know where you fit into the equation, Aries. Enjoy the unexpected and don’t worry so much about the future.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Taurus, though you may think you can only choose one direction in life, you really can reverse course and go in another direction if you so desire.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, normally you are conservative and weigh things carefully, However, this week your other side takes over and you are apt to be a little more spontaneous.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, there is only so much time to learn something new at work and you may be worried a bit. Someone will talk you through, and you’ll find your way.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, if life seems a little more hectic these days, you may be taking on too many responsibilities. Lighten the load and focus on what matters most.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): It can be challenging to wrap your head around certain goals, Virgo. However, you will manage to pick and choose those tasks that are most important and get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, you may be compelled to be introspective this week. Use this time to reflect and explore all the reasons why you typically enjoy being an extrovert.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): If there is something on your mind, Scorpio, now is not the time to share it with everyone. Let this settle for a bit, then choose the right time to share your discovery.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): People around you who are irritable might try to pull you into their situations, Sagittarius. Resist the urge to become influenced by their bad moods and perceptions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Capricorn, a little extra concentration will have you flying through your to-do list in no time. Devote the time now and enjoy the reward and time off later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, it is never too late to get some exercise, even if you think that a dedicated workout regimen can’t fit in your schedule. Try socializing while working out.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): This could be a week passion comes to the forefront, Pisces. If you keep your options open, you may be surprised at what comes your way.

Famous birthdays

Feb. 3: Daddy Yankee, singer (42)

Feb. 4: Kyla Kenedy, actress (16)

Feb. 5: Cristiano Ronaldo, athlete (34)

Feb. 6: Crystal Reed, actress (34)

Feb. 7: Garth Brooks, singer (57)

Feb. 8: Paige Mackenzie, athlete (36)

Feb. 9: Tom Hiddleston, actor (38)