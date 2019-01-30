Bartlett Police Reports for Jan. 14-27, 2019

The Bartlett Police Report for Jan. 14-27 lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department; it does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Violence

Road rage rose to the level of car-hitting-car on Jan. 16. A woman said she was traveling east on Yale Road from Venson Drive around 7 p.m. when she noticed a black four-door vehicle driven by a man following closely behind her. She tapped her brakes to indicate he should back off. The other driver changed lanes, and she held up her middle finger toward the driver as he passed.

She noticed he was following closely again as she turned north onto Elmore Park Road and then west onto Mary Elizabeth Drive. Then the other driver’s vehicle struck the rear of her vehicle and sped west on Mary Elizabeth, she said. Her infant daughter was in the vehicle during the incident.

Thefts & burglaries

Bristol Park Drive: A woman reported on Jan. 16 that someone stole her package of keto testing strips and a diet book from her porch. Her security camera showed a female suspect taking a yellow mailing envelope off the porch.

Brunswick Park Drive: A man arrived home around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and reported that his neighbor’s front door had been kicked in. He didn’t see any suspicious vehicles leaving the area. The victim said items stolen included her 65-inch Smart TV and Nintendo Wii ($3,100).

U.S. 64: A customer at Regions Bank (7990 U.S. 64) reported a bold daytime robbery around 11:35 a.m. on Jan. 15. He said when he first arrived at the bank, the suspect walked in right behind him and seemed to be waiting for him to leave the bank. When he noticed, he asked why she was following him. She reportedly said, “I’m going with you.” The victim said he repeatedly told her she was not going with him, and he continued to walk toward his vehicle. Then she took his bank deposit bag from underneath his left arm and ran toward Kate Bond Drive on foot.

Bristol Oaks Lane: A woman said she arrived home on Jan. 18 and found her garage door open and her son’s white Xbox One missing. There were no apparent signs of forced entry.

Saint Phillip Drive: Homeowners reported around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 that they found their back door open. The responding officer spotted what looked like two fresh pry marks on the wood next to the deadbolt and doorknob, as well as wood shavings on the kitchen floor from the door. It’s believed that suspects didn’t enter the home and might have been spooked by the alarm sounding.

U.S. 64: A woman using the Cash Center department at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64) on Jan. 26 said she accidentally left her cellphone on the counter but noticed it was missing about 20 minutes later. It wasn’t at the Cash Center when she returned, and the teller said she didn’t see her phone. When a manager reviewed surveillance video footage, it showed a man stealing her phone off the counter.

Vehicle-related

Chaucer Lane: An officer saw two males running south around 1:41 a.m. Jan. 15. They wore dark clothes and gloves and had their hoods pulled tight (common clothing worn by auto burglars). The officer detained the suspects, both juveniles, without incident. Searching them, the officer located a flashlight, makeup purse, silver women’s watch and loose change.

The officer heard a car alarm going off and checked with the owner, who confirmed that someone had rummaged through her vehicle. She identified the stolen makeup purse as hers and said her vehicle’s front driver’s side door doesn’t lock.

The officer determined the two suspects were out past curfew and had used the gloves and flashlight during the auto burglary. The two were arrested for auto burglary, possession of burglary tools and violation of curfew.

U.S. 64: A woman trying to be a good Samaritan was the victim of a theft between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 14. The next morning, she told police she pulled into the parking lot of Hobby Lobby (7986 U.S. 64) and saw a female in a dark hoodie, holding what appeared to be a baby. The victim pulled up beside her and asked if she needed any help. While they were talking, the victim heard a bag rustle in her front passenger seat, so she turned and saw a male grab her purse and run away. Then she turned to the female and saw her walk away too.

Blackwell: A woman reported on Jan. 15 that someone had entered her vehicle and rummaged through it. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Chaucer Lane: A man arrived home on Jan. 17 and and found that his black 2011 Harley-Davidson LRX was missing from his garage. His garage-shed door had been kicked in, and the detached rear luggage unit for the motorcycle was missing from the shed. He said he had no security cameras and no lock on the motorcycle, but he still had both keys to the motorcycle. A neighbor said he heard the bike start between 11 a.m. and noon but had assumed it was the owner.

Andrews Road: A man reported on Jan. 21 that someone had entered his unlocked Chevrolet Silverado and stole his 12-gauge Winchester waterfowl shotgun in mossy oak. He got something out of the truck on Jan. 20 and forgot to re-lock it. The next morning, his brother texted him about other vehicle break-ins in the area. When the victim checked, someone had gone through his center console and several of his hunting bags.

Andrews Road: An officer came to the road to help with multiple auto burglaries the night before. A homeowner’s security footage showed one suspect enter a parked van around 3:05 a.m. That victim said no items were taken from her van, and the officers saw no damage. The video also showed four suspects running from house to house, pulling on door handles.

Meadowlands Place: An officer learned of another attempted vehicle burglary in the area of Meadowlands Place. The victim said she was aware of the attempt but nothing was taken from her unlocked Ford Explorer. Suspects were seen on multiple area security cameras as they ran from house to house, pulling on door handles between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.

Andrews Road: On Jan. 21, a man reported reviewing his home security footage and seeing two suspects try to get into his Chevrolet Silverado truck overnight around 3:05 a.m., but the doors were locked. A second suspect in a light hoodie tried to walk to the other side of the truck but the home’s motion light turned on, and the two suspects walked away. The video showed four suspect walking east on Andrews Road and then heading north on Foxfield Trail.

Meadowlands Place: Someone broke into two unlocked trucks parked in a man’s driveway overnight, he reported on Jan. 21. The victim’s home security footage showed a vehicle with two missing front hubcaps park under a light pole in front of his house around 2:55 a.m. Four suspects got out, and two walked west while the other two walked up the victim’s driveway and entered his trucks. The footage also showed the suspects taking items back to their vehicle. Footage also showed that around 3:32 a.m. one suspect walked from the east carrying a shotgun and placed it in the backseat of the suspects’ vehicle.

Meadowland Place: On Jan. 21, a woman reported attempted overnight auto burglaries. Security footage showed suspects trying to enter her vehicle. Both her Ford Explorer and her husband’s Ford F-150 were in the driveway when their security system recorded motion around 2:59 a.m. Both vehicles were locked, and the suspects didn’t gain entry into them. The footage showed an unknown suspect running across their driveway, heading west on Meadowland.

Azalea Hill Cove: A man reported on Jan. 21 that the previous night someone had entered his unlocked Chevrolet Silverado while it was parked in his driveway, rummaging through the glove compartment and center console. Nothing was taken.

Snickers Drive: A woman who left a duffel back outside for an hour on Jan. 18 was the victim of theft. On Jan. 21, she reported that she’d placed a large gray duffel back next to her vehicle in the driveway around 9 p.m., and it was gone when she returned. The bag ($25) contained an HP laptop, three designer purses and $300 worth of name-brand cosmetics.

Abelia Hill Cove: A man reported on Jan. 21 that someone had rummaged through his unlocked vehicle overnight between Jan. 20 and 21. Nothing was taken.

Meadowlands Cove: A man reported on Jan. 22 that someone had rummaged through his unlocked truck between noon Jan. 19 and 8 a.m. Jan. 21. The intruder left his glove compartment and center console open. He did not notice that anything was missing.

Stonetrace Circle: A man reported on Jan. 24 that he realized his garage door opener was missing from his unlocked vehicle that morning. He recalled that his dog began barking around 3:30 a.m. and he heard a loud thud, but he didn’t get up to investigate.

New Brunswick: Someone entered the fenced-in part of the Abra Auto Body parking lot (2965 New Brunswick) between 6 p.m. Jan. 24 and 9 a.m. Jan. 25 and stole all four rims and tires from a 2017 Nissan Altima. The tires were Dunlop ($200 each) and had factory rims ($660 each). The total amount of the theft is approximately $3,440. Reported Jan. 25.

U.S. 64: A man reported on Jan. 25 that someone stole four keys and a key fob from his 2015 Chevy truck’s console while it was being serviced at Sunrise Pontiac (8500 U.S. 64). He left it for service around 8:15 a.m. Jan. 22 and noticed the keys were missing when he picked it up around 1 p.m. Jan. 25. The keys were believed to have been taken while his truck was parked on the north side of the lot. The keys and fob are valued at $125.

Hare Pointe Drive: A woman reported on Jan. 26 that someone burglarized her vehicle overnight while it was parked at her home. The intruder left the contents of her glove compartment and center console strewn around. Two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses ($150 each) and one pair of unbranded sunglasses were missing.

Kirby Whitten: A woman said she parked her 2014 Toyota 4Runner on the east side of the parking lot at Robinwood Retirement Home (2795 Kirby Whitten) around 12:45 p.m. When she returned five minutes later, she discovered that someone had shattered her rear driver passenger window and stolen her purse. The total amount of damage and theft is about $762.

Kate Bond Road: While a woman was visiting her son at Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett (2986 Kate Bond Road) on Jan. 26, someone broke the passenger window ($300) of her black Toyota Prius and took her black leather purse. The theft happened between 2 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.

North Street: A woman reported hearing a commotion outside her home around 11:30 p.m. Jan. 27, and when she looked outside, she saw two males wearing black hoodies enter her 2015 black Nissan Altima. The vehicle contained one Rolex watch ($1,500) and one pair of Nike shoes ($60).

Vandalism

Bartlett Heights Cove: Someone slashed three tires on a man’s vehicle, the victim reported around 5 a.m. Jan. 15. He estimated damages to be $500.

Woodlawn Street: Someone keyed a male’s red Chevrolet Camaro while it was parked at Bartlett High School (5688 Woodlawn St.) between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 11. The victim couldn’t name a suspect. The responding officer observed deep grooves along the driver’s side door and the left side of the hood. Reported on Jan. 15.

East Foxhill Drive: A man realized that his red Pontiac’s passenger side tires were flat when he tried to move the vehicle on Jan. 16. He found that both tires had been slashed on the outside tire wall. The man said he doesn’t know if anyone would do that deliberately, and he doesn’t believe he hit the curb.

Other

Stage Road: A complainant at GNC (5985 Stage Road) said a female suspect entered around 8 p.m. on Jan. 15 and tried to use a fraudulent $100 bill to buy items. The bill appeared counterfeit, so the store employee said he was going to call Bartlett Police to verify it. That’s when the suspect walked out and left in an unknown vehicle. The employee called the Cordova GNC location, and the employees said the suspect had just left their location and had used a $100 bill. Both bills had the same serial number on them.

U.S. 64: A man was trying to buy an Apple XS Max iPhone from a Facebook Marketplace ad on Jan. 15. The seller said it was a new-in-the-box unit for $500. They agreed to meet in the parking lot of Lowe’s (8300 U.S. 64) at 8:50 p.m. The victim accepted the box and paid, and the seller left. When the buyer opened the box, the phone appeared used and he found that it wasn’t working. The seller didn’t respond to his follow-up message.