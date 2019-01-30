Bartlett High announces Lance Tucker as head football coach

Bartlett City Schools has announced Lance Tucker as the new head football coach at Bartlett High School.

Coach Tucker, with more than 10 years of varsity head coach experience at the high school level, is a 1993 Fayette County High School, Ala., graduate. He started at quarterback from the 7-12th grades, holds multiple high school state records in Ala

bama and was a former quarterback at the University of Alabama.

He replaced his father, Waldon Tucker, the winningest coach in Alabama high school history, as the Fayette County head coach after his father retired in April of 2011. Coach Tucker also spent one season as the head coach at Sipsey Valley High School, Ala. in 2010.

Coach Tucker led Fayette County Tigers to two Class 4A state runner-up finishes in the past four years (2015 and 2017) and went 76-31 during his tenure, finishing last season with 9-2 record. He also led the Tigers to a Class 3A runner-up finish in 2012.

“This is an exciting time for Bartlett High School’s faculty, students, and community” said Tim Jones, principal at Bartlett High School. “Coach Tucker’s vision aligns perfectly with what we want for our students, community and

football program. He believes in fostering a great school culture and providing an environment for students to learn and grow for their future pursuits.”

Coach Tucker played quarterback at the University of Alabama (1993-97), where he received his bachelor’s degree in education. He and his wife, Amy, have two children.

He will begin his transition from Alabama to Tennessee this summer and will be actively involved with all aspects of the Bartlett football program moving forward. Coach Tucker also comes at an exciting time for the school district and Bartlett High School as the Built for Bartlett renovation project on the high school campus undergoes its $60 million renovation. Many of the improvements include the athletic program, such as a new turf playing field, weight rooms, training space and office spaces.