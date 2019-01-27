Locals discount food, services for furloughed federal workers

The Bartlett Express is creating a list of businesses, churches, individuals and other groups working to aid local federal employees who have been furloughed or who are having to work without pay during the federal government’s current partial shutdown. Know of a food bank, coat closet or other generous organization that should be listed? Email details to carolyn.bahm@journalinc.com.

Navy Federal Credit Union steps in to offer help

Navy Federal Credut Union Members are eligible for help while furloughed. NFCU will match their pay in $500 increments. For example, a member who brings home between $2,501 and $2,000 is eligible to have $2,500 placed in his/her account on that person’s specific payday.

NFCU will automatically withdraw the funds when the government reopens. People will need to contact NFCU each pay period at least three days prior to their payday. For more information, call (8000) 842-6328.

MLGW will assist furloughed government employees

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is offering assistance to furloughed government employees by enacting its Hardship Policy for eligible customers.

Under this poliy, furloughed employees experiencing temporary financial hardship are able to make payment arrangements that can prevent an interruption in utility services.

For assistance, impacted MLGW customers should gather their furlough documentation and call (901) 544-6549 or visit an MLGW Community Office.

CPOA accepting donations for Mid-South Coast Guard members

The River City Blues Chief Petty Officer Association (CPOA) is organizing help for local Coast Guard personnel who must work for no pay during the government shutdown. More than 300 are affected in the Mid-South alone.

In Memphis, there is Sector Lower Mississippi River, as well as the Coast Guard Cutter Kankakee, a river tender that ensures the mighty Mississippi River is properly marked for commerce traffic to travel safely.

Although donations of physical goods have already been accepted in Collierville on Jan. 21, the need continues. Cash donations may be sent via PayPal to RiverCityBluesCPOA@gmail.com. Another option is to contact CPOA via that same email address and set up a time and date to drop off donations.

Donations needed include hygiene items, paper products, diapers, nonperishable food items, laundry supplies, pet food, wipes and gift cards for gas, groceries and haircuts.

The CPOA is a nonprofit that is dedicated to ensuring the well-being of local Coast Guard members. All donations are tax deductible.

Food, office space discounts are available

Several venues are offering special prices to help federal workers. (Pro tip: Bring work identification, and check their websites for any other requirements before going.)

The Crosstown Arts Cafe is offering half-off food prices. The cafe is at 1350 Concourse Ave., Memphis. Phone: (901) 507-8010

Free day passes for co-work spaces at Wonder/Cowork/Create. This includes free coffee and WiFi as well as inexpensive copying. This site is at 340 B Monroe Ave., Memphis. Phone: (901) 501-5297

Discount of 50 percent off a meal purchase (entree, side dish and drink) at RAWK’n Grub for the duration of the shutdown. The restaurant is at 630 N. Highland (inside Citgo), Memphis. Phone: (901) 654-7295

Three local museums offer free admission

Federal employees and contractors affected by the government shutdown can enjoy free admission to the exhibits at the Pink Palace Museum, Lichterman Nature Center and Mallory-Neely House during the remaining days of January.

To receive free admission, furloughed employees and contractors must show their federal ID or badge at the box office. Furloughed employees and contractors may bring an additional adult and up to 10 related children.

For additional recreational and cultural events offering discounts or free admission, visit bit.ly/furlough-discounts-2019.

Oak Grove MB Church takes up donations

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 7289 U.S. 64 recently took up a Sunday night donation for local furloughed federal employees among its church members. With matching funds approved by the church’s financial board, it added up to about $8,000. The church initially identified eight furloughed federal employees and has since added two more.

Pastor Donald Johnson said there would be another offering dedicated to helping these families if they miss additional paychecks.

“I would encourage other pastors in their own way to reach out and help,” he said. “The amount of money is not the point. It’s the effort.”