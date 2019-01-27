Bartlett schools invite education pros to Feb. 19 job fair

Bartlett City Schools is hosting its second annual Employment Fair on Feb. 19. The event will be 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the district’s new Administration Office at 5705 Stage Road, Bartlett.

In the announcement, BCS noted, “We are looking for highly motivated individuals to fill all levels of positions including teachers, substitutes teachers, food service techs, nurses, and other support positions. All are welcome! You will be able to visit with hiring leaders from all departments and schools within Bartlett City Schools.”

People interested in attending can register online at https://tinyurl.com/BCSEmployFair.