Bartlett High Cheer to host cheer & pom showcase

On Saturday, Jan. 26, the Bartlett High School Competitive Cheer Team will host the Third Bartlett City Schools Cheer and Pom Showcase at 9 a.m. The event will be at the Bartlett Ninth Grade Academy’s gym. BCS elementary and middle schools will have teams performing along with area recreation and club programs. The Bartlett High Competitive Cheer Team members will perform their Nationals routines. Admission will be $5. Concessions will be sold along with Bartlett spiritwear. PICTURED: Attendees at the 2018 showcase. Courtesy photo.