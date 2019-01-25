Wells named Player of Year
In its 34th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company has announced Alyiah Wells of Briarcrest Christian School as its 2018-19 Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year. Wells is the first Gatorade Tennessee Volleyball Player of the Year to be chosen from Briarcrest Christian School. The 6-foot-2 senior middle blocker led the Saints to a 40-2 record and the Division II-AA state championship this past season. Wells recorded 545 kills, 315 digs, 116 blocks and 50 aces. The State Tournament MVP, she was named a PrepVolleyball.com All-American and a 2018-19 Under Armour Second Team All-American in addition to earning national ALL-USA Volleyball Second Team honors. A devoted member of her church youth group, Wells has served as a tutor and a mentor in her school, and has volunteered locally on behalf of a food bank and youth sports programs. “Alyiah Wells is an impactful player in all parts of the game,” said Kari Duncan, volleyball coordinator at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.