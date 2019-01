The Panthers bested Briarcrest 55-48 on Monday in the MLK Day Classic at Lausanne Prep and is now No. 1 in the state and 67th in the country. Bartlett also beat Cordova 64-46 last Friday on the road and is now 20-2 on the season heading into Friday’s road game against Bolton. PICTURED: Rodney Mason drives the lane and scores over a Cordova defender. Photo by Theron Malone.