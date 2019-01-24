Information meeting scheduled for classical, Christian homeschooling

[Editor’s note: This story published on Jan. 17, 2019, in our print edition but was delayed in being posted online due to technical issues.]

Memphis-area Classical Conversations groups will be presenting a Winter Restart meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Panera Bread, 8340 Highway 64. Attend this free information meeting to gain insights and resources for achieving home education goals.

The meeting host, Shavita Anderson, said, “This new year you can start fresh! We are hosting this class to show how a classical education method can be used to help any family with their homeschooling.”

Attendees should visit bit.ly/2RkUc7U to sign up for this free event. Classical Conversations is a homeschool method used by homeschoolers in all 50 states and 15 foreign countries. CC now has more than 105,000 students enrolled in its tutoring programs, which are provided by almost 2,500 CC communities. For more information, go to classicalconversations.com.