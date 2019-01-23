17-year-old arrested on gun possession at Bolton High

[Editor’s note: This story published on Jan. 17, 2019, in our print edition but was delayed in being posted online due to technical issues.]

A Bolton High teen was arrested and charged Monday after bringing a gun to school , according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were tipped off to the gun possession, and school security officers confiscated the weapon and arrested the 17-year-old student without incident.

No details have been released on why the student brought a weapon onto school grounds.

The Shelby County Schools district released a statement, saying the matter remains under investigation. Parents received notification about the incident Monday night.