Postal stamps to see record price hike on Jan. 27

Several notable U.S. Postal Service price changes will go into effect on Jan. 27, including a record 5-cent price hike for the Forever Stamp (the biggest increase in USPS history).

The price changes reflect pressure from President Donald Trump over a USPS revenue shortfall.

The changes include:

The Forever Stamp rising from 50 cents to 55 cents

The metered letter rising from 47 cents to 50 cents

The additional ounce cost dropping from 21 cents to 15 cents

This marks the third consecutive year of annual increases.

Other retail products that will see price rises include the small, medium and large flat rate boxes, as well as the one for APO/FPO and DPO; regular flat rate envelopes; legal-size flat rate envelopes; and padded flat rate envelopes. See a complete list of price changes online at bit.ly/USPS-2019-prices.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.