Male suspect robs Bank of Bartlett, 1 in custody

A puff of red smoke and stained cash abandoned in a parking lot alerted officers to the location of a suspected Bartlett bank robber on Dec. 31.

Deshan Marquet Huntsman, 42, of Memphis has been charged with aggravated robbery in the robbery of the Bank of Bartlett at 7984 U.S. 64 (across from Target, between Kate Bond and North Germantown Roads).

He was bound over to 201 Poplar, and his bond was set at $150,000 on Jan. 2.

An officer headed to the bank at 10:45 a.m. that morning on reports of a man wearing all-black clothing and acting suspicious. While he was en route, the bank staff reported that the man had just robbed them.

Dispatch also advised that a man fitting that description had entered an orange Chevy HHR or Chrysler PT Cruiser on the south side of the Hobby Lobby parking lot. An employee at that store reported seeing a red smoke cloud burst as the man got into the vehicle.

The responding officer found a pile of wet cash stained with red dye in the parking lot where the vehicle had been parked.

Bartlett detectives arrived and took over the investigation, and the suspect was located and arrested a short time later.

The bank was closed for the rest of that day, and a Bartlett Police Department spokesman said the bank was performing an audit to find out how much money the suspect took.

The Bartlett Police Department has not released additional information. People with information on this robbery are asked to call BPD at (901) 385-5555.