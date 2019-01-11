1 arrested in fatal Dec. 31 shooting in Bartlett

Bartlett police have a suspect in custody after a fatal New Year’s Eve shooting in the city.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3359 Summerhill Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31. One person died, and the other gunshot victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center.

Robert Matthew Vaughn was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt first degree and the use of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The victims’ names and additional information about the suspect had not yet been released at press time on Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department at (901) 385-5555.