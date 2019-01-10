Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Bartlett with school district fundraiser

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, opened in Bartlett on Jan. 9. Franchisee Jeff Hoover is hosting a grand opening and free sub fundraiser from then through Sunday, Jan. 13, to support Bartlett City Schools.

The new restaurant at 7780 US Hwy. 64 is circulating 7,500 coupons throughout the community, offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 contribution to Bartlett City Schools. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Customers with questions can contact this location directly at (901) 701-6464.

“I am so proud and excited to open Jersey Mike’s here in my hometown,” said Hoover. “Bartlett is a special place, and I welcome everyone in to taste our authentic sub sandwiches – and help support our local schools.”

Hoover is a Jersey Mike’s franchisee who shares the company’s commitment to quality products and customer service, and he is dedicated to giving back to the local community.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $34 million for worthy local charities and have distributed more than 2 million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes. This year, the company’s 8th Annual Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving in March raised over $6 million for more than 170 charities throughout the country.

Started in 1956, Jersey Mike’s now has 1,500 restaurants open and under development nationwide. Jersey Mike’s was named the country’s fastest-growing limited service chain and fastest-growing sandwich chain in the 2018 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 100.

The growth is fueled by passionate Jersey Mike’s fans who crave their subs made Mike’s Way with the freshest vegetables – onions, lettuce and tomatoes – topped off with the zing of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Jersey Mike’s premium meats and cheeses are sliced on the spot, piled high on in-store baked bread and served up with a helping of neighborly banter.

