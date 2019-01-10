Horoscopes for Jan. 13-19, 2019

The following horoscopes are for the week of Jan. 13-19.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, you may experience a few complications in regard to some big plans that you have been working on. Don’t let these derail your efforts. Things will work out.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): A newfound energy can sweep you off of your feet and really jump-start goals in the days ahead, Taurus. Go with the flow until you need a break; otherwise, you’ll tire out.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, unfortunately some people you were counting on may suddenly pull out of a plan. Make sure you have a few backups so that your plans can follow through.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, an extra boost of confidence is propelling you to embrace some changes. That means potentially jumping into a challenging project. Run with this.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Leo, seek others’ counsel on an important issue. Another’s perspective or insight can help you make an informed decision. Once you’re comfortable going forward, do so.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): It is not a good idea to try to mold people into what you would like them to be, Virgo. You may become frustrated if they resist your efforts. Embrace others for who they are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Knowledge is power, Libra. Do all you can to improve your knowledge base. This is especially important as you try to navigate financial waters.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Scorpio, others may not take much notice of your emotions this week unless you exaggerate them. If you need a person to talk to, seek them out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Don’t begin a conversation if you are not willing to see it through to the end, Sagittarius. This will only make things more difficult for the relationships you keep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Expect to encounter someone who is difficult to deal with this week, Capricorn. The cosmic forces are at play. Be patient and wait for better times ahead.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, make a concerted effort to work with a colleague with whom you might not see eye to eye. Your efforts to communicate and compromise will not go unnoticed.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Don’t tie yourself in knots trying to sort through things you cannot control, Pisces. There are too many matters for you to handle them alone.

Famous birthdays

Jan. 13: Liam Hemsworth, actor (29)

Jan. 14: Dave Grohl, singer (50)

Jan. 15: Pitbull, rapper (38)

Jan. 16: Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor (39)

Jan. 17: Michelle Obama, First Lady (55)

Jan. 18: Dave Bautista, actor/wrestler (50)

Jan. 19: Dolly Parton, singer (73)