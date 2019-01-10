Bartlett Kiwanis Club rewards students

Some Bartlett Elementary students were recently the recipients of a pizza party given by the Bartlett Kiwanis Club. The reason for the event was to celebrate 48 fifth-grade students bringing up their grades from the previous grading period.

Bring Up Grades, or BUG, is a program provided by Kiwanis to encourage students to improve grades, maintain them and receive recognition for doing so. Students are motivated to succeed in academic success and character building choices.

The Kiwanis mission statement is “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time.” Kiwanis was founded in 1915, and the local club was chartered in 1993. Among some of the projects that the club sponsors are Builders Clubs for adolescents, Key Clubs for teens and an annual Youth Leadership Conference.

The Bartlett Kiwanis Club meets every other Wednesday at noon at Coletta’s Italian Restaurant at 2850 Appling Road, Bartlett. Visitors are welcome. For meeting dates, call either Lesley Williams, club treasurer, at (901) 355-4018 or Holly Linder, club president, at (901) 489-7305.