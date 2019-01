One day after beating Meadowcreek Prep 62-50 in the Briarcrest Hoop Fest, the Bartlett Panthers fell to Olive Branch 61-60 on Jan. 5 in the tournament. The Panthers are now 16-2 on the season and scheduled to host Arlington on Friday before traveling to Cordova on Jan. 18. Despite the recent loss, Bartlett is still ranked No. 2 in the state by MaxPreps.com.

