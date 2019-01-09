Bartlett Police Reports for Dec. 17, 2018 – Jan. 6, 2019

The Bartlett Police Report for Dec. 17, 2018, through Jan. 6, 2019, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department; it does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Violent incidents

Parking lot assault: Officers stopped a man who was chasing and cursing a woman in the parking lot of LongHorn Steakhouse (8324 Stage Road) around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Witnesses said the suspect caught the woman, pinned her against a vehicle and punched her in the head before someone intervened.

Random head punch: A black male stranger stopped a customer entering Bartlett Wine and Spirits (6841 U.S. 70) around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 and asked, “Are you in a hurry?” The victim said he was, and when he reached for the store’s front door the suspect punched him in the back of the head. Then the suspect stood over him and “bowed his chest out.” The suspect fled westbound on U.S. 70 in a gray four-door car.

Gun-wielding driver: A woman faced an armed driver in a road rage incident on Dec. 30. She turned into the Andy B’s parking lot (6276 Stage Road) around 8 p.m., and then a man pulled up behind her, took a picture of her license plate and then parked beside her. He pulled out a small black handgun, pointed it at her and said, “Lucky you didn’t hit me or I would have killed you.” She left the scene.

Fatal shooting: Officers responded to a fatal shooting on Summer Hill Drive on Dec. 31. See details in the story on Page 1.

Shots fired: At 1:52 a.m. Jan. 1, Officers responded to a 911 call about two males on Ledgewood Lane who had handguns and were involved in an altercation.

The responding officers found an open door at the home and one suspect sitting on the living room floor. He looked and smelled severely intoxicated and had soiled pants.

A female witness said the suspects had been outside arguing whether one of them should or shouldn’t drive away from the New Year’s Eve party while drunk. She said one suspect came inside and gave her a handgun, which she placed on a table in the entryway. Then she ran upstairs to hide and heard two gunshots outside the house.

The responding officers determined that one suspect confronted the other and fired at least one shot, placing witnesses in fear of serious bodily injury. They took that suspect to the Bartlett jail for reckless endangerment.

Road rage with egging: A woman reported at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 2 that she was headed north on Kirby Whitten Road from Stage Road when she saw a gray Nissan Versa filled with teens who were driving recklessly and swerving between lanes. She also saw someone in the car throw a Sonic cup at another vehicle.

When she stopped at the intersection of Kirby Whitten and Egypt-Central, the Versa stopped next to her. That’s when a black-haired male in the rear passenger seat threw an egg at her car.

Gunshot fired: A man reported on Jan. 4 that he awoke around 5:11 a.m. to a single gunshot in front of his home. He walked outside and found that someone had fired a single shot through the driver’s side window of his Chevrolet Silverado, and then he saw a silver sedan driving west on Shadow Hills.

Thefts, burglaries, robberies

U.S. 70: A woman loading groceries into her car at Kroger (7615 U.S. 70) around 8 a.m. Dec. 17 turned back to her shopping cart and saw that someone had taken her purse. It contained cash, credit cards and several personal documents. The incident happened in the rear parking lot.

Charles Bryan Road: Someone tried to enter a man’s detached garage, damaging the door knob’s lock, he reported on Dec. 17. He said his friend was there the previous day, using yard equipment, but the friend locked the door when finished.

Daybreak: someone kicked in the rear door of a home owned by Progress Residential and stole a Whirlpool range sometime on Dec. 16 or 17.

Charles Bryan Road: A woman reported that she was serving in the dining room during a Christmas party at Ave Maria Home on Dec. 18, and she left her backpack in the kitchen for about an hour. When she returned, cash was missing from her wallet. Reported Dec. 21.

Romero Drive: A man walking his dog on Dec. 21 reported that someone left the front door open at a rental home. The owner, Crye-Leike, said the home was unoccupied and no one should have been there. The gas stove was the only item stolen.

U.S. 64: A Walmart shopper (8400 U.S. 64) said someone stole her black wallet from her purse while it was in her shopping basket on Dec. 22. The wallet contained $50 in cash, credit cards and personal documents.

U.S. 70: Someone tried to rob a juvenile customer while he and two friends were at Sonic (7636 U.S. 70) around 10:50 p.m. Dec. 22. The victim said two young adult males in a silver Chrysler 300 with black rims pulled next to his truck, and someone jumped out of the car’s back seat. The suspect tried to grab the victim’s cell phone from his hand, but the victim yanked it away. There was no damage to the vehicle and no property lost.

Charles Bryan Road: A woman left an iPad with her husband, who stays at Ave Maria (2805 Charles Bryan Road), for about eight hours on Dec. 22. When she returned, the iPad was gone. Reported Dec. 27.

Boyd Lane: Someone broke into a victim’s attached storage room on Dec. 26 or 27, stealing an orange Igloo cooler, a Toro backpack blower and a black toolbox containing a drill and a Ryobi circular saw. Reported Dec. 27.

Stage Road: Someone stole a man’s phone while he was at Andy B’s on Stage Road the night of Dec. 28. He said he either dropped his phone at the rental counter or left it on the countertop.

Bank robbery: An officer was dispatched to the Bank of Bartlett at 7984 about a male wearing all-black clothing and acting suspicious at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 31. Then bank staff alerted dispatch to the fact the man had robbed them. (See details in the bank robbery story on Page 1.)

Hyman Street: A potential buyer noticed that the back door of a property on Hyman Street appeared to be kicked in, and the oven was missing. The total estimated value of damage to the door frame and the cost of the missing oven is $650. Reported on Dec. 31.

U.S. 64: A woman said someone took her iPhone after she put it down briefly on the counter at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64) on Dec. 31. A loss prevention associate at the store found the incident on surveillance footage. A male suspect picked up the phone and left the store. He was wearing a black shirt, black jacket, gray pants and a Dallas Cowboys skullcap. Employees said they saw him get into a gold TrailBlazer.

Wolf Lake Drive: Someone stole four batteries from four delivery trucks at Office Space (8390 Wolf Lake Drive) sometime between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2. Each battery is estimated at $500. Latent impressions were collected from the exterior battery bay of one of the vehicles.

Autumnhill Lane: Someone kicked in the side gate and tried to enter the house through an unlocked back door, causing about $25 in damages. The victim believes the dogs scared the intruder away. Reported Jan. 3.

Shadowlawn Road: Someone stole 10 batteries from heavy construction vehicles at a site overnight on Jan. 3-4. The loss is estimated at $500 per battery for a total of $5,000.

Planters View Drive: Someone entered a home on Planters View Drive between Dec. 27 and Jan. 5 and stole the GE washer ($700), dryer ($700) a Wolf stove ($13,000) and a project of unknown brand ($17,000). Multiple real estate agents have shown the house to potential buyers, and they have a key card to get into the key box and the ability to remove the key box. Losses totaled $31,400.

Stage Road: A woman reported that someone stole her wallet out of her purse, which was placed in her shopping basket, at Kroger (5995 Stage Road). The theft happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 6.

Vehicle thefts, burglaries

Richland View Lane: A woman reported her vehicle’s Tennessee license plate was missing on Dec. 18. She wasn’t sure when it was stolen.

Kirby Whitten Road: Someone tried to break into a man’s vehicle while he was at Pop’s Kitchen (2990 Kirby Whitten Road, Suite #107) on Dec. 21. He returned to the main parking lot and found that someone had punched the locks on his vehicle’s driver’s side front door and passenger front door, and the plastic handles were broken. He found the doors still locked, and nothing was missing from inside the vehicle. Reported Dec. 22.

Waterfall Circle: His dogs alerted a man that someone was in his driveway the night of Dec. 22, and he stood in his carport watching two unknown males pulling on the door handles of his Camaro. He confronted the suspects: One ran away but the other scuffled with the man before also running away. The victim didn’t have any injuries, and his vehicle wasn’t damaged. Reported Dec. 24.

U.S. 64: A Malco Cinema customer (7930 U.S. 64) returned to his truck just before 7 p.m. Dec. 26 and found his driver’s side door lock punched through and missing, his steering wheel column broken off and lying in the driver’s seat, and his ignition damaged. Nothing was missing from his vehicle.

Quail Ridge Apartment: A man reported seeing three males, one of them with a backpack, in the parking lot around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 28. When they saw him, they ran into some bushes then across Egypt Central to Quail Ridge Park. When he got off work that afternoon, he realized his drab green backpack, handgun and a tablet (unknown make/model) were missing from his vehicle.

Newstone Drive: A woman said someone stole a backpack and three binders from her unsecured vehicle on Dec. 28.

Shadow Hills Drive: An officer on routine patrol on Jan. 4 found a gold Chevrolet Tahoe that appeared to have been rummaged through. The owner said he left the vehicle unlocked, but nothing of value was taken. The officer was able to locate video footage of a potential suspect.

Elpine Gray Drive: A man reported on Jan. 4 that someone entered his unlocked vehicle overnight and stole his wallet.

French Broad Lane: A victim said someone entered his unlocked 2012 Ford Expedition overnight on Jan. 3 and stole his handgun, a Kel-Tec .40-caliber weapon valued at $400. Reported Jan. 4.

Shadow View Cove: Someone stole a woman’s recently purchased 2015 Nissan Sentra overnight, she reported on Jan. 4. She had left all four of her vehicles unlocked, and someone had rummaged through them all. Items taken included a pair of Nike shoes ($100) and a leather jacket ($100). The intruder was able to take her Sentra because the keys to it had been left in one of her other vehicles.

Buckhead Circle: A victim said someone entered his unsecured Dodge Ram in his driveway on Jan. 4 and stole about $2 in cash.

Elpine Gray: A man said someone entered his unlocked Ford F-150 between Jan. 2 and 4 and left the center console open. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Elpine Gray: Another victim said someone entered his unlocked vehicle in his driveway between Jan. 3 and 4 and moved belongings around, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Shadow View Cove: A woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle overnight on Jan. 3 and stole her birth certificate, Social Security card and $400 in cash from her purse. Reported on Jan. 4.

French Broad Lane: Someone entered a woman’s unlocked 2005 Volvo in her driveway overnight on Jan. 3 but didn’t steal anything. Reported on Jan. 4.

Shadow Elm Lane: Someone entered a woman’s unsecured 2003 Honda Accord in her driveway overnight on Jan. 3 but didn’t steal anything. Reported on Jan. 4.

Shadow Glen Drive: A man said someone rummaged through his truck overnight on Jan. 3 and stole a set of miscellaneous keys. He wasn’t sure what the keys would unlock. Reported on Jan. 4.

Shadow View Cove: Someone entered a man’s unlocked vehicle overnight on Jan. 3 but didn’t take anything. Reported Jan. 4.

French Broad Lane: A man noticed the passenger dome light was on when he went out to his GMC Envoy around 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 4. Contents of his glove box had been scattered around. The only items taken was a Dremel tool ($65).

Germantown Road: A patrolling officer noticed that a white Infiniti QX70 on the east side of Infiniti Memphis’s lot (3060 Germantown Road) was missing all four wheels and was on jack stands before 1 a.m. Jan. 5. The officer also found a red Infiniti M35 missing two passenger side wheels.

Virgil Road: Someone entered a man’s unlocked 2009 Honda Civic in the early morning hours of Jan. 5 and took a black backpack with orange writing ($50) that contained an Apple iPad ($300). Someone also entered his 2013 Honda Accord, taking a black work apron ($20) that contained a $200 paycheck.

Unspecified location: A man reported Jan. 5 that someone had rummaged through his son’s Nissan Maxima on Jan. 3 or 4. but nothing was taken.

Oak Forest Drive: Someone broke into a man’s 2018 gray Dodge Caravan sometime between Jan. 4 and 6. He wasn’t sure if he had locked the vehicle. The only items taken were an iPad and his work computer.

Vandalism

Stage Road: A woman said a man wouldn’t take no for an answer when he offered to clean her boyfriend’s vehicle at the Kroger gas pumps (5995 Stage Road) on Dec. 17. He applied a product anyway and scrubbed at scratches on the rear passenger door, and he eventually left in an older red truck. He left a yellow-gray cloudy discoloration on the door.

Yale Road: Someone slashed a woman’s front passenger side tire at Grace Presbyterian Childcare (6671 Yale Road) on Dec. 17. The tire had to be replaced.

Stage Road: A woman was trying to leave the Suntrust Bank parking lot on Stage Road around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 when she hesitated and backed up. Two unknown males were walking through the lot, and her vehicle came close to them. One male punched and broke her front passenger side window.

Baird Road: Someone threw a large rock through a home’s living room window on Dec. 21. The victim said his property backs up to a park with similar rocks along a drainage ditch, and he didn’t believe anything was taken from his home.

Kate Hyde Boulevard: A man reported that someone broke the rear driver’s side window on his vehicle while he was eating at East Coast Wings on Dec. 31. As he returned to his vehicle, he saw a dark sedan speed off toward U.S. 64.

Freeman Cove: A woman reported that someone broke the rear window of her Mercury Grand Marquis between about 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and the next morning, when her sister discovered the damage. When she removed her child’s car seat, she found a silver bullet sitting in it. She recalled hearing fireworks and gunshots the previous night but didn’t hear the window breaking. Reported Jan. 1.

Centralia Road: The postmaster at the Ellendale Post Office (7310 Centralia Road) reported on Jan. 3 that someone had broken the front door glass (estimated at $500).

Other incidents

Brunswick Forest Circle: A man reported that a male suspect in a tan jacket and beanie hat was pulling on the door handle of his vehicle, trying to break in, around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 18. The responding officer searched the vicinity but didn’t find anyone. The victim said he saw the attempt on his home camera system. No other vehicles in the area seemed to be burglarized.

Bragg: A man trying to sell a Fender guitar at LetItGo.com agreed to sell it to someone for $189. He received a check for $1,500 from Florida Credit Union with a text asking if he would keep $250 and take the other $1,250 out of his own account, giving it to a mover who would come by to pick it up. He contacted the credit union, who said the check was a fake. Reported on Dec. 20.

Unspecified location: A woman reported getting a $1,249.99 bill on Dec. 20 for Verizon Wireless services, but she is not a customer. The company advised her that someone opened the account with her address and Social Security number. Reported Dec. 21.

U.S. 70: A parent reported that her 17-year-old daughter was involved in a road rage incident on Jan. 3. She was traveling east on U.S. 70 when she pulled into a lane in front of a maroon or red sedan. The vehicle then pulled up to her driver’s side, and a male rolled down the passenger window. She said he produced a shiny black object and extended it toward her vehicle. She wasn’t sure if it was a gun. She said he didn’t try to speak to her or make eye contact. The suspect’s vehicle was similar to a Chrysler 300 with square headlights and very dark-tinted windows.