Male suspect robs Bank of Bartlett, 1 in custody

A male suspect dressed in all black robbed a Bank of Bartlett location Monday morning, Dec. 31, taking an as-yet-undisclosed amount of money.

The location robbed was 7984 US-64, Memphis (across from Target, between Kate Bond and North Germantown roads).

The bank was closed Monday afternoon, and a Bartlett Police Department spokesman said the bank is performing an audit to find out how much money the suspect took.

Vehicles of interest in the incident are a white pickup and an orange PT Cruiser.

One suspect is currently in custody. Bartlett Police Department has not yet released additional information.

People with information on this robbery are asked to call BPD.