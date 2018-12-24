Horoscopes for Dec. 23-29, 2018

The following horoscopes are for the week of Dec. 23-29, 2018.

ARIES (March 21–April 20): Aries, if you find your mind wandering, make an effort to refocus your attention on important matters. Daydreaming can be beneficial, but only to a certain extent.

TAURUS (April 21–May 21): Use your words and mind to make quick decisions that have others reacting to you with awe, Taurus. Your intuition will guide you where you need to be.

GEMINI (May 22–June 21): Gemini, begin the week with some vigorous exercise to get the blood flowing through your body and your mind. This will help you think and act more clearly.

CANCER (June 22–July 22): Cancer, if you have been looking for ways to spend your free time, why not think about giving back to your community? Consider how your talents can be volunteered.

LEO (July 23–Aug. 23): Approach a major project with your signature enthusiasm, Leo. All you need to do is break it down into smaller portions and work step by step for the greater whole.

VIRGO (Aug. 24–Sept. 22): Virgo, try not to compare yourself to other people or make judgments too quickly. Keep an open mind and recognize your self-confidence is a great asset.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23): Libra, there is a great deal that can be learned from your sense of freedom to explore and dream. See things from a new perspective and embrace your creativity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 22): Attempt to engage more of your rational mind this week, Scorpio. Consider enlisting others who can keep you on a track to greater discipline and accountability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23–Dec. 21): Sagittarius, now is a good time to put yourself in others’ shoes. By doing so, you can figure out how your own actions affect others and determine if you need to make some changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 20): Don’t hesitate to pick up a fashion magazine or learn about the latest trends, Capricorn. It may be time to reinvent yourself. Start with a few new pieces of clothing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21–Feb. 18): Aquarius, you have the right tone of voice for various situations. That is why you can be such a people pleaser. Use this to your advantage in the days ahead.

PISCES (Feb. 19–March 20): Do not get hung up on thinking the grass is greener somewhere else, Pisces. The key to happiness is making your situation the best it can be.

Famous birthdays

Dec. 23: Finn Wolfhard, actor (16)

Dec. 24: Ryan Seacrest, TV host (44)

Dec. 25: Annie Lennox, singer (64)

Dec. 26: Lars Ulrich, drummer (55)

Dec. 27: Emilie DeRavin, actress (37)

Dec. 28: Denzel Washington, actor (64)

Dec. 29: Michael Cudlitz, actor (54)