Preps Sports Briarcrest senior signs with UT-Chattanooga By Special to the Express 3 weeks ago Briarcrest senior signs with UT-Chattanooga Briarcrest Christian School senior Julia Perrusquia of Bartlett will play soccer next fall for UT-Chattanooga, where she will attend on an athletic scholarship. She currently is undecided in her major. She was a four-year starter for the Briarcrest Lady Saints soccer team and a two-time All-State selection. She was selected in 2017 to the NSCAA All-South Region Team. She was named a Tennessee State All-Star as a senior. As a freshman she scored a critical, game-tying goal in the state semifinal game that Briarcrest won on penalty kicks, advancing to win the 2015 state championship. Altogether, in state and club soccer, Julia and her teams have won four state championships. Julia also excelled in basketball and track at Briarcrest, making the third team All-Region Basketball Team as a freshman and coming in second in the 4×400 relay event in the 2016 state championships in Murfreesboro. She also excelled academically. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. Courtesy photo.