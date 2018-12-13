Bartlett teen still missing after almost 3 weeks

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate a Bartlett teen who’s been missing since last month. As of press time on Tuesday, no one has reported seeing Johniah Frazier since around 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at her home.

Her family said the 16-year-old disappeared while walking her dogs outside her home. They found the dogs, but not Johniah.

Her mother has reported that she is an honors student, doesn’t have a history as a runaway and didn’t take her phone or other personal belongings.

Her family has been blanketing the neighborhood and local stores with her “Missing” posters, hoping they will see her again.

She is 5 feet 3-4 inches tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has dark brown hair, brown eyes and pierced ears.

People who have any information on her whereabouts are asked to call local law enforcement office, including any of these options:

The SCSO: (901) 379-7625

The SCSO’s Special Victims Unit: (901) 222-5600

The local police department: If in Memphis, call MPD’s non-emergency number, 545-COPS (901-545-2677). If in Bartlett, call the BPD’s non-emergency number, (901) 545-2677; the mobile non-emergency number, 2; or Investigative Services, (901) 385-5555.