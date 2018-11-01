Arlington Tractor Supply Company store to hold pet adoption event

The Arlington Tractor Supply store is inviting customers to attend a Pet Adoption Event on Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“Tractor Supply is an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption,” said Jay Cheatham, manager of the Arlington Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other adoption events, our goal at the Arlington store is to continue to increase total pet adoptions locally and help put great animals in great homes.”

The pet adoption event is open to the public and all leashed, friendly pets and will take place at Tractor Supply at 9715 US 64.

Dogs 2nd Chance will be on hand with adoptable pets looking for homes.

For more information, contact the Arlington Tractor Supply store at (901) 386-6637.