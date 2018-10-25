Reserve firefighters’ charitable pancake breakfast draws crowds
The crowds came out Saturday as they always do for the Bartlett Reserve Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast. The 38th annual event, held again at Bartlett Station Municipal Center, offered hearty breakfasts and family-friendly fun, including vehicle exhibits and firefighter gear for the children. The breakfast also raised money for the firefighters’ charitable causes: The Dream Factory, food baskets at Christmas and more.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.