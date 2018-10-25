BCS teacher wins grant to help with Spanish classrooms

Bartlett City Schools teacher Joy Heath received the L.E.A.D.S. grant from Leaders Credit Union on Oct. 16 for her project, “World Language Café.” Her project is for flexible seating for her Spanish classrooms.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Heath says about the grant, “Think about it. Do you see desks in churches or cafés, places that are meant to spark conversation? A world language class has to be collaborative and communicative, and tables and chairs will help us get there. This will definitely change the class dynamic. I hope this ignites their passion for language learning and gets them excited about the comprehensible input we share. Everything I do is for them.”

Recipients of the L.E.A.D.S. Grant each won $1,000 for classroom supplies and projects, and over 200 teachers from West Tennessee applied. Heath was the only Bartlett teacher awarded.

Leaders Credit Union was established by six educators in 1957 and has been a platinum sponsor for BCS since the district was created.