Charitable Clubs and groups Bartlett Kiwanis Club installs officers, donates to BES By Carolyn Bahm 1 day ago The Bartlett Kiwanis Club installed its new club president, Holly Linder, at the group’s Oct. 10 meeting. PICTURED: From left are Beverly Holgren, continuing her duties as secretary; Lieutenant Governor Tom Tomlinson and Germantown Club Kiwanian of the year, who installed the new president; Linder; and Leslie Williams, longtime club treasurer. Courtesy photo. The Bartlett Kiwanis Club recently donated supplies to the Bartlett Elementary School clinic. The club is also looking forward to its 25th celebration to be held at Quailridge Golf Course’s clubhouse 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2. A special cooking class at Youth Villages will provide the catering. Tickets are $25; RSVP to Leslie at (901) 213-9900. PICTURED, from left, are Melinda Kuhn, BES school nurse; and Mark Griffy, Kiwanis Club member. Courtesy photo. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Bartlett Elementary School, Bartlett Kiwanis Club, Bartlett-City-Schools, BCS, BES, donation, golf tournament, Youth Villages Continue Reading Previous Retiring BPD Chief Rikard to speak to Bartlett KiwanisNext Reserve firefighters’ charitable pancake breakfast draws crowds