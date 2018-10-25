Education Events Theater Bartlett High actors star in ’12 Angry Jurors’ By Scott Steele 1 day ago Bartlett High actors star in ‘12 Angry Jurors’ Bartlett High School student actors from the Panther Playhouse brought “12 Angry Jurors” to life last week at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center for an Oct. 18-21 production. Based on an Emmy-winning TV movie, the 12 members of a jury deliberate after closing arguments in a murder trial, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. The production starred Simon Sutton (Juror 8), Josh Morrow (Juror 3), Joe Kusmierz (Foreman), Kaelin Mitchell (Juror 4), Lucas Dabney (Juror 9), and Taina Pardo (Juror 11). The cast also included Riya Golden, Sarah Cornelison, ShyKira Allen, Liz Bennett, Ben Sutton, Caleb Medlin, Noah Jobbins and Sun-Mi Ko. This production was directed by Kirie Walz with Kevin Rogers as the technical director. Photo by Scott Steele. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: 12 Angry Jurors, Bartlett-High-School, BHS, BPACC Continue Reading Previous BCS teacher wins grant to help with Spanish classroomsNext Reserve firefighters’ charitable pancake breakfast draws crowds