Two-day fall festival to benefit St. Ann Church and School in Bartlett

The Inaugural St. Ann Fall Fest is slated for Oct. 19-20 to benefit St. Ann Catholic Church and School at 6529 Stage Road in Bartlett. Guests can enjoy two days of food, fun and family.

Kicking off the weekend is a four-person scramble golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 19, at Quail Ridge Golf Course, 4055 Altruria Road. Following, an Italian dinner and silent/live auction will be held at St. Ann School to a sold-out crowd with musical entertainment by Kaleidoscope.

Open to the public with free admission, the main event will be outdoors on Saturday, Oct. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. on the 13-acre campus of St. Ann. It will include a vendor fair with over 40 vendors, carnival rides and attractions, all-day music festival, cornhole tournament, food truck fair, chili cook-off, Wimbleton Gymnastics performance, and a star-studded concert, “Live on the Field with 5th Kind.”

The St. Ann Fall Fest will conclude with a car giveaway, sponsored by title sponsor Wolfchase Hyundai, during the concert. The car is a 2018 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition.

With the valued at $22,000, raffle tickets are $5 and may be purchased at Wolfchase Hyundai, 7727 U.S. Hwy. 64 in Bartlett. Ticketholders do not have to be present to win. Any remaining tickets will be available for sale at the festival. Winner takes car free and clear as taxes, title and license will be covered by the St. Ann Fall Fest.

The “Live on the Field” concert will feature the premier, star-studded cover band 5th Kind, composed of members from national bands including Starship, Winger and Tom Keifer’s Cinderella. Ticketholders will enjoy classic rock favorites from the 70’s and 80’s featuring Journey, Styx, Foreigner, The Babys, Boston, Toto, Elton John and many more. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the opening band, Sofa Kings, take the stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by 5th Kind at 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased at stannfallfest.org or at the ticket office on-site.

The Los Pilares “Great Bowls of Fire” Chili Cook-Off will be held at 1:30 p.m. and will be judged by a celebrity cast of judges including Amy Speropoulos, Local Memphis Live; Steve Conley, GUESS FM 97.7; Joey Sulipeck, FOX-13 Memphis; Kevin Kane, president and CEO, Memphis Convention and Visitor’s Bureau; Rev. Ben Bradshaw, professional chef; and Sue Valle Hall, professional chef, Valle’s Italian Rebel. To enter, register at stannfallfest.org.

The food truck fair will include some of the Mid-South’s most popular culinary vendors including 2018 Memphis Most second place winner Sushi Jimmi. Other notables include CHOMP, The Fiesta Wagon, Parker’s Concessions, Voodoo Café, Mojo’s Café, Tap Box, and The 901 Scoop.

An all-day music festival will begin on the Main Stage at 9:30 a.m. and will feature the following bands:

9:30-10:30 a.m. Skin Tones

10:30–11:30 a.m. SBA Rock and Soul Band

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Raptor Party

12:30–1:30 p.m. Music BoXx

1:30–2:30 p.m. Generation Gap

2:30–3:30 p.m. Land/Divided

3:30–5 p.m. The Brian Johnson Band

5–6:30 p.m. No Hit Wonders

In addition to carnival rides, attractions include a professional photo booth, caricature artistry, henna tattoo artistry, balloon twisting, face painting, Billy Hardwick’s All Star Lanes bowling lane, and Golf and Games Family Park putting greens.

The vendor fair will open at 9 a.m. and will operate until closing with over 40 Mid-South area vendors featuring handmade jewelry, fragrance, woodworking, essential oils, handmade clothing and items, retail shops, and more.

Shuttle parking will be available with shuttle stops at St. Ann entrance on Altruria Road adjacent to Stage Rd., Elmore Park Middle School, 6330 Althorne Rd. just off Altruria; and Crossway Church, 2633 Altruria Rd.

A Trustmark Bank mobile ATM, charging station, and free wi-fi will be available on-site.

St. Ann Fall Fest is home to over 80 sponsors and top donors including Wolfchase Hyundai (title); Agri-Industrial Supply, Inc.; Above and Beyond Electric; GUESS FM 97.7; The Rebel 95.3; Pro-Show Systems; Kenny Nails; Bellano Dental; First South Financial Credit Union; Adaro Realty, Brenda Owens; Los Pilares; Action Pest Control; Memphis University School; The Fister Family; ATC Fitness; Tim Hogan’s Carpets & Flooring; Wolfchase Honda; James Gattas Jewelers; and Trustmark Bank.

For more information, visit www.stannfallfest.org or call the church office at 901.373.6011.