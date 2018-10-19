Retiring BPD Chief Rikard to speak to Bartlett Kiwanis

Retiring Bartlett Police Chief Gary Rikard will speak to the Bartlett Kiwanis club on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The meeting will be at noon at Coletta’s Restaurant at 2850 Appling Road. The public is invited.

Rikard will address developments within the Bartlett Police Department during his tenure and the level of service currently being provided to Bartlett citizens.

He is a highly recognized leader in the law enforcement community, having served as both president and vice-president of the Memphis/Mid-South Chiefs of Police, and he is a previous recipient of the Executive of the Year Award from the Memphis Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in public administration and a graduate of the FBI Academy.

Rikard completed a 30-year career with BPD earlier this year that began as a patrol officer in 1988 and progressed through the ranks of detective, lieutenant and captain. Mayor Keith McDonald appointed him assistant police chief in 2006 and chief of police in 2008. He is retiring on Dec. 31, 2018.

He and his wife, Dorothy, have two adult sons and are active members of Ellendale Baptist Church.