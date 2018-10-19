Journal West 10 Media’s Power 10 Rankings 2018
The teams from the coverage area — including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County — are eligible. Each week throughout the 2018 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 10.
Week 10
- Germantown (8-0) (W 31-0 @ White Station, Oct. 5)
Next Game: vs. Memphis Central
- Houston (7-1) (W 49-0 @ Oakhaven, Oct. 5)
Next Game: vs. Collierville
- ECS (6-2) (W 27-0 vs. Arlington, Oct. 5)
Next Game: vs. Harding Academy
- Briarcrest (5-3) (L 38-0 vs. MUS)
Next Game: @ Jackson North Side
- St. Benedict (6-2) (L 42-7 vs. Christian Brothers)
Next Game: @ Ezell-Harding
- Cordova (5-3) (L 62-52 vs. Pearl Cohn, Oct. 5)
Next Game: vs. Arlington
- Arlington (5-3) (L 27-0 @ ECS, Oct. 5)
Next Game: @ Cordova
- Munford (5-3) (W 40-14 @ Kingsbury, Oct. 5)
Next Game: @ Kirby
- Collierville (4-4) (W 35-10 vs. St. George’s)
Next Game: @ Houston
- Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-4) (L 35-0 vs. Fayette Academy)
Next Game: vs. Jackson Christian
Week 9
- Germantown
- Houston
- Briarcrest
- ECS
- St. Benedict
- Cordova
- Arlington
- Munford
- Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Bartlett