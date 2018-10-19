Help celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 21-27

Dear Editor,

This past summer marked 10 years that the Bartlett Public Library has been located at its current address of 5884 Stage Road. One of the key groups responsible for that move was the Friends of the Bartlett Library, and they have continued to support the library through their vigorous fundraising efforts. These fundraising efforts brought in over $24,000 in the last fiscal year and with that money they have supported us with new furniture and technology, staff trainings and lots of innovative programs for children, teens and adults (for example: let me show you how to build a ukulele out of a cigar box!).

More than the fun programs, however, the Friends exist to promote and advocate on behalf of the library and make sure Bartlett knows how crucial a library is to building a thriving community. To return the favor, the Bartlett Library is participating in the 13th annual National Friends of Libraries Week October 21-27, 2018. We invite you to join us as we take the opportunity to give our Friends a most sincere “Thank You” for all they do to make all we do possible every single day. And we’re not the only ones celebrating; in fact, Governor Bill Haslam and Mayor Keith McDonald have already issued proclamations to recognize our vibrant volunteer group.

The Friends are always looking for new friends, members and volunteers. Pick up an application at the library and join for only $10. You can also support the Friends year round by donating used books, shopping the daily book sales and attending the public quarterly meetings. The Annual April Book sale is a community event that draws visitors from all over Shelby County. Last year’s annual sale raised $6,500 to go along with the $16,000 raised by the Daily and Monthly Feature sales, and all the money they raise goes right back to funding library programs and outreach.

Joining our Friends of the Library is a terrific way for you make new friends, support the Bartlett Library and give back to our city today.

Sincerely,

Eldon E. Holliday III

Manager, Bartlett Library

Memphis Public Libraries

5884 Stage Road, Memphis, TN 38134