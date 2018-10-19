Preps Sports District champs By Scott Walker 2 days ago Arlington High School beat Brighton 4-0 last week to become the Dist. 14-AAA champions. Scoring goals for Arlington were Alindsey Long, Elizabeth Wagner, Emma Duke and Hannah Colley. Arlington High School beat Brighton 4-0 last week to become the Dist. 14-AAA champions. Scoring goals for Arlington were Alindsey Long, Elizabeth Wagner, Emma Duke and Hannah Colley. Twenty four hours earlier the Lady Tigers downed Cordova 9-0 in district tournament play. On Monday, the Lady Tigers fell 3-1 to Henry County in the Regional Semifinals. Photo by Scott Walker. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: AHS, Arlington High School, Brighton Continue Reading Previous Walker to sign with Kent StateNext Players of the game