District champs

By Scott Walker 2 days ago
Arlington High School beat Brighton 4-0 last week to become the Dist. 14-AAA champions. Scoring goals for Arlington were Alindsey Long, Elizabeth Wagner, Emma Duke and Hannah Colley. Twenty four hours earlier the Lady Tigers downed Cordova 9-0 in district tournament play. On Monday, the Lady Tigers fell 3-1 to Henry County in the Regional Semifinals. Photo by Scott Walker.
