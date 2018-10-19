‘12 Angry Jurors’ dramatizes life-or-death case

This week, the Panther Playhouse at Bartlett High School presents “12 Angry Jurors,” based on the Emmy-winning TV movie by Reginald Rose and adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. This production runs Oct. 18-21 at the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center.

Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the 12 members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen.

As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the surface, and conflict threatens to derail the delicate process that will decide one boy’s fate.

The production stars Simon Sutton (Juror 8), Josh Morrow (Juror 3), Joe Kusmierz (Foreman), Kaelin Mitchell (Juror 4), Lucas Dabney (Juror 9), and Taina Pardo (Juror 11). The cast also includes Riya Golden, Sarah Cornelison, ShyKira Allen, Liz Bennett, Ben Sutton, Caleb Medlin, Noah Jobbins and Sun-Mi Ko. This production is directed by Kirie Walz with Kevin Rogers as the technical director.

BPACC is at 3663 Appling Road in Bartlett. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at bhspantherplayhouse.org or at the door. For more information, email bartlettpantherplayhouse@gmail.com.