Arlington man joins ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign

Arlington resident Jeff Evans is among the 27 men who have united to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society (ACS) through participation in its fourth annual Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Evans is a district manager for Kroger Food Stores.

Now through Oct. 31, Real Men Wear Pink participants will encourage community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

The metro area’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Liberty Bowl. See details at MakingStridesWalk.org/MemphisTN.

“In addition to wearing pink and raising awareness about breast cancer, these men will be raising funds to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle and save more lives from breast cancer,” said Tracy Trotter, senior manager for the Memphis office of the American Cancer Society.

In 2017, Real Men Wear Pink of Memphis was the top-performing campaign in the state and was ranked fourth in the nation.

Dollars raised through Real Men Wear Pink help save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support. The ACS Real Men Wear Pink initiative began in Jackson, Tenn., in 2013. By last year it had grown to 2,700 candidates raising more than $6.5 million in 200 communities nationwide.

Greater Memphis’ Real Men will link from RealMenWearPinkACS.org/MemphisTN. Each participant accepts a fundraising challenge and will compete to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign.

Other 2018 ACS Real Men Wear Pink candidates for Greater Memphis are:

Alfred Washington, CEO, Top Notch Security

Andrew Bettis, president, AB Jets

Bob Hamilton, founder and president, XMC Inc.

Brian White, owner, Century Financial

Charles Everett, technical principal, FedEx

Daniel Weickenand, CEO, Orion Federal Credit Union

Fred Hiatt, president and founding member, Red Door Wealth Management

Gene Columbus, vice president and commercial relationship manager, Regions Bank

J.D. Spears, vice president and portfolio manager, First Tennessee

Jim Hill, national director of sales, Varsity Brands

Joe Williams, founder, Agape North

John Farris, partner, Farris Bobango PLC

Josh Hammond, president, Buster’s Liquors & Wines

Ken Cope, owner, Home Instead Senior Care

Marty Brooks, on-air talent, Entercom

Mike Palazzolo, mayor of Germantown

Nick Johnson, program manager, Robert Half

Randall Melton, senior vice president, Kroger Delta Division

Randy B. Austin, financial advisor, Strategic Financial Partners

Richard Ransom, anchor and managing editor, Local 24 News

Roby Willams, president and CEO, Memphis Black Business Association

Rod Halsell, senior vice president, AutoZone

Scott Barber, regional president, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Tayshaun Prince, former NBA player and special advisor to GM, Memphis Grizzlies

Terry Blue, vice president of operations, Memphis Airport Authority

Thomas Carrier, general manager, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

According to the ACS Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, an estimated 266,120 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer, and an estimated 40,920 will die from the disease this year. In Tennessee, 5,590 women will be diagnosed this year, and 920 will die from the disease. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the most common cancer diagnosed in women other than skin cancer.

For information about breast cancer or the Greater Memphis campaign, call (800) 227-2345.