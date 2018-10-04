Panthers wrap up regular season

By Kevin Lewter 1 week ago
The Bartlett Lady Panthers fell to University School of Jackson 2-1 on Monday at home. They are now 7-7-3 on the season and were scheduled to play their final regular season game on Tuesday night against Southwind. PICTURED: Bartlett’s Reagan Williamson sends the ball out to a wide open teammate. Photo by Kevin Lewter.
Tags: , , ,