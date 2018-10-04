Preps Panthers wrap up regular season By Kevin Lewter 1 week ago The Bartlett Lady Panthers fell to University School of Jackson 2-1 on Monday at home. They are now 7-7-3 on the season and were scheduled to play their final regular season game on Tuesday night against Southwind. PICTURED: Bartlett’s Reagan Williamson sends the ball out to a wide open teammate. Photo by Kevin Lewter. Share this:Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Tags: Bartlett-High-School, BHS, Lady Panthers, soccer Continue Reading Previous Arlington’s Kolwyck wins Journal West 10 Male Athlete of Year