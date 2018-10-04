Explore the Mid-South Corn Maze in Memphis through Nov. 4

Every year, there is a complex path carved through a large field of corn near Agricenter International in Memphis. This year is no exception, and the Mid-South Corn Maze is open for both regular daytime exploration or a spooky maze full of scary costumed actors at night.

It takes the average person about an hour to complete the maze, and a flashlight is not needed. If you get hopelessly lost, “corn cops” are stationed throughout the maze to help.

Corn maze hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday at the Agricenter, 7777 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis.

A tenant of Agricenter International operates the maze. It’s open now through Nov. 4, and daytime admission is $7 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger with an adult ticket. Discounts are offered for groups, birthday parties and field trips.

The Haunted Maze is $15 with no coupons or discounts offered and is offered only on Friday and Saturday nights in October, as well as Oct. 31 and Nov. 3. Hours are 7-10 p.m.

Other activities include the corn cannon that can launch ears of corn at targets up to 100 yards away for a chance to win prizes (three shots for $1), a 35-by-65-foot jumping pillow ($4) and the 15-minute Haunted Hayride ($5).

School field trips are available for K-12 school groups during weekday school hours. A minimum of 25 students is needed to reserve such a trip. Call (901) 870-6338 or email thekernel@midsouthmaze.com to reserve space.

See more information and a $1 coupon online at midsouthmaze.com.