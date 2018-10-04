Cordova man indicted in 2017 reckless homicide case

Sept. 28, 2018 – A Cordova man has been indicted on reckless homicide charges for allegedly shooting at a passing car last year and killing a female passenger, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Friday.

Defendant Wayne Lamont Taylor, 49, also was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. He is free on $90,000 bond.

On April 2, 2017, police were called to a fire station at 8395 Dexter where shooting victim Donisha Swarn, 25, was taken by private vehicle, a gold Honda Accord. She had a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Wren Hollow Cove where the occupants of the Honda had been involved in an earlier altercation. They left and returned a short time later, accompanied by occupants in a white vehicle.

As the cars approached the Wren Hollow scene, the occupants in the white vehicle exchanged gunfire with Taylor. One of his shots, however, struck Swarn in the backseat of the Honda vehicle and placed three children in the car under age 9 in danger, investigators said.