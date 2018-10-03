Wayne Mock, 76, of Bartlett, Tenn., passed away Sept. 25, 2018.

Wayne served in the United States Air Force and is a Vietnam veteran. He was an avid fisherman, loved to travel and was a coin collector. He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church, Memphis Coin Club, National Rifle Association, Tennessee Sons of the American Revolution and Sons of Confederate Veterans. He graduated from Memphis State with a bachelor’s degree in science and is a Tiger alumnus.

He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Mock; granddaughter, Cedie Lynn Mock; sister, Gail Mock; and brother, Jack Mock.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 34 years, Martha Mock; his son, Christopher Mock (Jennifer); his daughter, Rebekah Mock; his grandson, Dylan Mock; and his brother, Dale Mock (Monica).

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett. Services followed at 2 p.m.