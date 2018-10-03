UT-Martin fall preview days planned for October, November

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host Fall Preview Days for high school students and their families on Oct. 6 and Nov. 10. This event provide students an opportunity to speak with academic advisers, financial counselors and other campus resources in a low-stress environment.

Each day will begin with check-in at 9 a.m., followed by an official welcome at 9:30. A panel of current UT Martin students will answer questions and discuss the expectations of college life at 10, and participants will be able to visit academic departments starting at 10:45. The day will end with a full campus tour at 11:30.

Fall Preview Day is the ideal place to have questions answered about academic programs, financial aid and scholarships, student activities and residence life. There is no charge to attend, and parents, siblings and other visitors are welcome.

Pre-registration is encouraged to ensure each student is able to visit areas of personal interest.

Register online at utm.edu/preview. For more information, contact the UT Martin Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (731) 881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu.