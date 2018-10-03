TBI continues investigating Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Bartlett home

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting overnight in Bartlett at the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The TBI has released the following incident summary:

Preliminary information indicates the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 Wednesday morning and involved officers from the Bartlett Police Department. Earlier in the night, officers responded to reports of a domestic violence incident at a home in the 5300 block of Stage Road. Upon arriving, a man, identified as Toby Bailey (DOB 12-10-79), ran inside his home, made threats to shoot the officers, and barricaded himself.

Beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police negotiators, family members and a pastor began attempts to talk with Bailey in an effort to encourage him to surrender. During the course of the next few hours, however, Bailey fired several gunshots inside the home.

SWAT officers from the Bartlett Police Department deployed tear gas into the home and made entry at approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers reported they encountered Bailey inside the home and at least two officers fired their service weapons when Bailey raised a handgun in the direction of the officers. A third officer also fatally shot a Rottweiler inside the home. Paramedics pronounced Bailey deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI Agents and Forensic Scientists continue to gather relevant interviews and evidence. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General’s office for her further review and consideration. As a reminder: The TBI acts solely as fact finders in its cases. Any determination as to whether the officer’s actions were justified rests solely with the District Attorney General.

The TBI’s policy is to not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective departments.

Anyone with information that may assist TBI in this investigation should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.