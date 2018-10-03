Raleigh man indicted in murder, beating of relative

A Raleigh-area man has been indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the shooting death last December of his step-brother and the beating of his step-father, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Monday.

A grand jury also indicted defendant Victor Bonner, 26, on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of tampering with evidence and theft of property under $1,000.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28 last year at a residence in the 4400 block of Walden Glen Cove, where sheriff’s deputies found 20-year-old Romero White dead of a gunshot wound to the head. The victim’s father, who was found badly beaten, told investigators his stepson, Bonner, was responsible.

Bonner was arrested nearby and told deputies that the shooting was something he had thought about for a long time and said he thought that day that “this is my chance.” The murder weapon and the clothes he wore were recovered in a nearby wooded area.

The case is being handled by Kirby May, Chief Prosecutor of the DA’s Community Prosecution Unit in Criminal Court Division 6 which handles all felony cases out of the Raleigh-Frayser area’s Old Allen Precinct.